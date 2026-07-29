AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 7/25/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT attracted an average of 427,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.07 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a 7.02% increase from the previous week’s audience of 399,000 viewers and a 16.67% rise from the previous week’s rating of 0.06 in the same demographic. Both the rating and total audience for this episode were the highest since the June 6th episode, which had a rating of 0.08 and 496,000 viewers.

Currently, AEW Collision holds an average rating of 0.062 in the key 18-49 demographic and an average viewership of 404,000 in 2026. In comparison, during the same period in 2025, the show had an average rating of 0.105 with 385,000 viewers.

This episode was headlined by AEW TBS Champion Maya World and AEW Women’s World Champion Willow Nightingale, who faced off against The Toxic Spider Thekla and Hikaru Shida in a tag team match as part of the Triangle of Madness.