Nick Jackson Provides Injury Update After AEW Redemption Scare

During Sunday’s 2026 AEW Redemption pay-per-view event, The Young Bucks, consisting of Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, faced off against AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley of The Death Riders and “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay in a tag team match. Unfortunately, Nick Jackson sustained an injury during the match after a hard collision with Ospreay, leaving him somewhat loopy. He had to be checked on multiple times.

Despite this setback, The Young Bucks managed to secure the victory when Ospreay and Moxley clashed. As a result, Matt and Nick will now face AEW World Tag Team Champions Cage & Cope (Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland) for their titles at All In.

In the latest edition of Being The Elite, Nick Jackson shared his thoughts about his condition after the match at Redemption.

Jackson said, “So, I feel pretty good now now that it’s been what, two hours? I went to the trainer’s room of course, obviously. And so, I had to take multiple concussion tests and I passed, so that’s good. They said I definitely had my bell rung, and I had a lot of dizziness.”

On his injury at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door:

“The last PPV. I landed right on my head in, where was that? San Jose, right? I landed right on my head, and that was not a concussion or anything. It was considered a whiplash injury. So, ever since then though, I’ve had these weird effects where I feel kind of like foggy, because of the neck. I didn’t have any like, vision issues or any of that. But today, it felt very similar to what I was experiencing last month. But now I feel a lot better. The doctor said that I’m probably not healing fast enough, because I’m not having enough carbs. Which is true, I’m having zero and I definitely felt dehydrated today. So I think I’m partially to blame for that.”

You can check out Jackson’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)