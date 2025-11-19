Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

This special three-hour show will include a one-hour Collision segment and serve as the go-home show for AEW Full Gear.

Dynamite will air at its regular start time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

Matchups for the evening include The Hurt Syndicate’s “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley facing The Demand’s Ricochet in a singles match for the #1 spot in the Casino Gauntlet at Full Gear. Additionally, JetSpeed’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey will take on The Hurt Syndicate’s “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin in singles action for the #2 spot in the Casino Gauntlet. In another highly anticipated match, Don Callis Family’s AEW Unified Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada will battle CMLL World Trios Champion Máscara Dorada in a Double Jeopardy Match. If Okada wins, the Don Callis Family will earn a future shot at SkyTeam’s CMLL World Trios Title; if Dorada wins, he will get a future shot at the AEW Unified Title.

Also announced for the show is a championship unification match between ROH Women’s World TV Champion Red Velvet and Interim ROH Women’s World TV Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné. Furthermore, Mina Shirakawa and “Timeless” Toni Storm will compete against Riho and Alex Windsor in the first round of the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament. In another first-round match for the tag team tournament, “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and “The Death Riders’” Marina Shafir will face TayJay (Tay Melo and Anna Jay).

Lastly, AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will battle The Opps’ AEW World Trios Champion “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata in a Non-Title Match, and “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega will make his highly anticipated return.

