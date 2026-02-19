Christy Hemme Reflects On Aftermath To Her Going Off-Script In WWE

Christy Hemme appeared on The Velvet Ropes with SoCal Val for an interview.

The following are some of the highlights.

Christy Hemme debunks the long-standing rumor that AJ Styles ended her in-ring career: “Where did the training story come from?! Poor AJ is like, ‘Why did I have to be the one that ended your career?!’… I remember I was in a match with Kong. I got thrown into the turnbuckle and going numb from the neck down… And then I came out of it, and then I got thrown again in the turnbuckle and it happened again. It was stuck a little bit longer. And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I and I just remember thinking, this is really serious.’… And that’s when I went and got my MRI, and I had two protrusions in my spine that were sitting on my spine. You can’t wrestle with that. Like that’s the kind of thing where if I had been thrown a little harder… it could have severed my spine and I’d be paralyzed. So I had to stop completely.”

On going off-script during the WWE Diva Search and Stephanie McMahon’s reaction: “Well, first of all, none of it was scripted. And even the thing… I can’t even repeat what I said. But when I came backstage, I just remember Stephanie McMahon going, ‘Where… where did you hear that from?!’ Like they just didn’t expect it to come out of my mouth, right? … But honestly like, I mean, none of it was scripted, and it was shocking. And I remember Carmella [DeCesare] was really hurt. Like really hurt because I remember we all like chose her. And it wasn’t intentional… And I really did feel really bad afterwards because it it did hurt her. And I remember apologizing to her sincerely.”