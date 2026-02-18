CM Punk Names NXT Stars Who Should Be Elevated To WWE Main Roster

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk recently appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast to discuss various topics, including several NXT stars who should be elevated to the main roster.

Punk said, “I think you’re seeing it unfold live on television. I think the call-ups have been handled pretty well. One of the first was — well, you mentioned three of them [Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans, Trick Williams]. I think if you look at the landscape of things and people who have been called up to the main roster, those are maybe top three. But somebody who snuck in before them is Carmelo Hayes. And those are — right there, those are four black athletes. I think that’s important to point that out. I think those guys are the future. I think those guys are special. I think Sol Ruca… and you saw in the Rumble, Kelani was in the Rumble. She’s amazing. Jacy? Amazing. I think these are all people that are going to wind up paving the way and carrying the torch really. NXT is stacked. It really is like. Ricky Saints is another one… I think Ethan Page is another guy that’s in NXT.”

On what makes talent rise to the top in NXT:

“These are people that are smart enough to utilize all the tools given to them inside the program in NXT, and they’ve all gotten better for it. Love it, love it to death.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)