Rusev Opens Up On How Long He Plans To Continue Wrestling

WWE star Rusev appeared on the Insight podcast with Chris Van Vliet, discussing various topics, including his intention to compete until he is 45 years old, at which point he will reevaluate his body and how he feels.

Rusev said, “I said 45 and then reevaluate the body, see how it feels. But so far, I feel great. I haven’t felt that good in a long time, because it’s not like you have matches every day. So the body is way more protected. I take care of my body a lot more. I do a lot of stretching and massages. I eat a lot better. I train a lot smarter. So I just take care of my body, and I know that the body’s going to take care of me.”

