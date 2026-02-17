Stephanie Vaquer Issues Apology After WWE RAW Promo Controversy

Stephanie Vaquer has issued a public apology following her backstage confrontation with Liv Morgan on the February 16, 2026 edition of WWE Raw.

During the segment, Vaquer referenced her journey from Chile to WWE while speaking about sacrifice and opportunity. However, she later clarified that one of her comments about professional wrestling in Chile was incorrectly worded.

In an Instagram story posted after RAW, Vaquer wrote:

“Today I made a mistake by saying, ‘In Chile, professional wrestling doesn’t exist.’ It does exist, and we have excellent representatives and a tremendous amount of talent.

What I meant to say is that it didn’t exist at the time I emigrated from my country; back then, professional wrestling was not developed in Chile. It was a mistake in wording during a live television broadcast.

I offer a sincere apology and send a big hug to all Chilean wrestlers who, through effort and dedication, have made professional wrestling in Chile a reality today.

My respect and heartfelt apologies.”

Vaquer’s original promo was intended to highlight the obstacles she faced on her path to becoming Women’s World Champion. Her clarification emphasizes that her comment was about the state of the industry at the time she left Chile, rather than a dismissal of the current wrestling scene in the country.