WWE Announces Opening Match For Tonight’s NXT On CW

WWE has announced the opening match for tonight’s NXT show.

Ahead of the February 17 installment of NXT on CW, WWE has confirmed that Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan will take place as the first bout of the evening.

“They don’t want to wait,” the announcement began. “Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice will battle it out to KICK OFF WWE NXT tonight!”

Previously announced for tonight’s show:

* Hank & Tank vs OTM vs The Vanity Project vs The Culling – NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders match

* Elio LeFleur vs Eli Knight – WWE Men’s Speed Championship #1 Contenders match

* Ethan Page (c) vs Shiloh Hill – NXT North American Championship match

* Tony D’Angelo vs Cutler James

