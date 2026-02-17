Update On Chelsea Green After SmackDown Injury

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE star Chelsea Green sustained an ankle injury during the February 6 episode of SmackDown.

This injury sidelined her, leading NXT North American Champion Ethan Page to team up with La Hiedra, who then lost the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship to Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice the following night.

Initially, it was speculated that Green had only sprained her ankle; however, it was later confirmed that she had actually broken it.

According to the latest update from the Wrestling Observer, the injury occurred during a match involving Tiffany Stratton and Lash Legend. Green was initially told the injury was not expected to be severe, but further evaluation and X-rays revealed that the ankle was indeed broken.

Currently, there is no timetable for her in-ring return. This is not the first time Green has dealt with serious injuries; she previously broke her arm during her first main roster appearance in 2020.

On the February 13 episode of SmackDown, Green made an appearance in a wheelchair to blame Stratton for her injury, prompting a less-than-kind response from Stratton.

This exchange suggests that Green will remain involved in a storyline with the former WWE Women’s Champion.