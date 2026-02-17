Seth Rollins Says His Favorite Match Is One He Lost

Top WWE star Seth Rollins recently spoke with GQ about various topics, including his favorite match that he lost.

Rollins said, “I don’t know if I have a favorite match that I’ve ever won. I have a favorite match that I’ve lost. The night [Dean] Ambrose cashed in his Money in the Bank to win the title on me at Money in the Bank. And the title went from Roman to me to Jon, all in the span of like 10 minutes. Very nice to give someone you love a moment like that. I’d say that one, and then probably the WrestleMania match against Claudio.”

On his favorite weapon in the ring:

“That [a steel chair] is the most iconic. I would say it’s not my favorite. Table. If you use a chair, they just want the table. And the table don’t hurt unless it cuts you up.

But it actually kind of — it’s less painful than the stick or the chair.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)