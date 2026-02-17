David Finlay Now A Free Agent Amid WWE Interest

Recently, PWMania.com reported that David Finlay’s contract with NJPW is nearing its expiration, and he is considering opportunities outside the company.

According to Fightful Select, Finlay’s contract has now officially ended, making him a free agent. The report also indicates that WWE has expressed interest in him, while NJPW is actively working to re-sign him.

The report mentions that Finlay has had discussions with WWE and there is significant speculation about his potential move to AEW, especially since Clark Connors has left NJPW and is currently working there. However, it should be noted that AEW has yet to officially announce Connors’ signing.

As of now, there are no updates on Finlay’s next destination, but further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Finlay had an emotional farewell to the NJPW fanbase at the NJPW New Beginning event in Osaka on February 10th. After losing to Callum Neman, he bowed to the crowd, hugged Gedo, and kissed the NJPW logo at the entranceway.

Finlay has been with NJPW since 2015 and is a multi-time champion, including being a two-time IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion.