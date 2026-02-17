Joe Hendry Talks About How Much Respect Drew McIntyre Has Outside Of WWE

Joe Hendry was interviewed by FOX News Digital this week.

While talking with the mainstream media outlet, the top dog in WWE NXT spoke about being the WWE NXT World Champion, as well as how much respect Drew McIntyre has outside of WWE.

The following are some of the highlights.

On being the WWE NXT World Champion: “It means the world. It’s very humbling that with the amount of talented people that we have working in the Performance Center and on NXT that I’m the person who has the privilege to be the champion and to represent the brand. It’s a surreal feeling, but it’s a responsibility that I take very seriously and I want to deliver for NXT.”

On how the independent wrestling scene used to talk about Drew McIntyre in the locker room the same way WWE Superstars talk about The Undertaker with the utmost respect in the WWE locker room: “It was Drew that said to me that Scotland is 0.068% of the world’s population, but we have a much larger percentage of WWE titles. So, very proud to be someone that’s worked with Drew. The way that people talk about the Undertaker in the locker room, that’s how we saw Drew McIntyre when we were on the independents. He was our Undertaker and so to see him now as undisputed WWE champion and for me to be NXT champion at the same time is an amazing feeling. He challenged me when we worked together. He always made me better and brought out the best in me. So, I’d be delighted if our paths could cross again.”

Check out the complete interview at FOXNews.com.