Bianca Belair Gives Update After Successful Finger Surgery

Bianca Belair is officially on the road to recovery.

The three-time WWE Women’s Champion revealed that she recently underwent successful finger surgery after suffering a break in three different places — an injury that has kept her out of action for several months.

Belair shared the update via a pair of videos posted to her official Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning, giving fans a glimpse into the first steps of her rehab process.

The EST didn’t waste any time getting back to work.

The video included a caption that read, “7am therapy. First day after surgery… now why it have to be at 7am?!”

Belair has been sidelined since competing at WrestleMania 41 back in April 2025. Her most recent match took place in a Triple Threat bout for the WWE Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, where she sustained the injury that ultimately required surgery.

While there’s still no official timetable for her in-ring return, Belair’s update confirms the procedure was a success and that her rehab is already underway.

One step at a time.