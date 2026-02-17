WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (2/17/2026): Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT is live tonight.

The weekly WWE NXT on The CW Network show returns this evening at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

On tap for the two-hour NXT on CW episode for Tuesday, February 17, 2026 are the following matches:

* Lola Vice vs Kelani Jordan

* Hank & Tank vs OTM vs The Vanity Project vs The Culling – NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders match

* Elio LeFleur vs Eli Knight – WWE Men’s Speed Championship #1 Contenders match

* Ethan Page (c) vs Shiloh Hill – NXT North American Championship match

* Tony D’Angelo vs Cutler James

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.