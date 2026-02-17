WWE Announces Partnership With Dude Wipes

WWE issued the following:

DUDE WIPES NAMED OFFICIAL PARTNER OF WWE®

DUDE Wipes Becomes Official Flushable Wipe of WWE

February 17, 2026 – WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment, today announced a new multi-year partnership with DUDE Wipes, the global men’s hygiene brand, highlighted by first-of-its-kind integrations with WWE Superstars and enhanced match sponsorships at tentpole WWE events.

As an Official Partner of WWE, DUDE Wipes will have a prominent presence across high-profile WWE events and platforms, strategically activating through enhanced match sponsorships at Premium Live Events, including SummerSlam® 2026, curated social and digital content, and a custom DUDE Wipes commercial featuring WWE Superstars.

Additionally, reigning Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, known for his rebellious in-ring persona and cultural resonance, will participate in a first-of-its-kind integration in which his signature gear will feature DUDE Wipes branding during every in-ring appearance on WWE programming, including Monday Night Raw and various PLEs. The integration debuted this past Monday on Raw, when Mysterio returned to in-ring action wearing his recognizable bandana rib cage t-shirt incorporated with DUDE Wipes branding.

“DUDE Wipes is a disruptive brand that speaks directly to our audience, and this partnership allows us to showcase that connection in a way only WWE can,” said Jesse Tomares, Vice President, Global Partnerships at WWE. “From high impact match sponsorships to unprecedented in ring integrations with Dominik Mysterio, this collaboration delivers a fresh, entertaining approach to brand storytelling at the biggest moments on our calendar.”

“As a lifelong WWE fan, this partnership hits differently for the brand. Us DUDE Wipes founders grew up watching WWE idolizing the superstars of our day. Getting the chance to partner with WWE and Dirty Dom and do something that’s never really been done before is surreal,” said Ryan Meegan, Co-Founder, CMO. “DUDE Wipes has always believed in meeting fans where they are in our own authentic way and we can’t wait to encounter the amazing WWE fans all across the country. We promise to bring the fun and more importantly, the CLEAN with Dom in the best way possible!”

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About DUDE Wipes

DUDE is one of the fastest-growing brands in the toilet tissue category in the U.S., started by three lifelong friends out of Chicago in 2012. Their flagship product, DUDE Wipes, the first flushable wipe marketed to men, is available on Amazon and in over 40,000 stores nationwide (Walmart, Kroger, Target, Albertsons, Safeway, Sam’s Club and Costco). In 2015, DUDE Products appeared on ABC’s show Shark Tank, where they received an investment deal from Mark Cuban and have grown to become one of the most successful Shark Tank companies of all time.