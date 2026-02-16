WWE returns live tonight from “The Birthplace of Rock ‘n’ Roll!

The Monday, February 16, 2026 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix airs live tonight at 8/7c from FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, as the road to WWE Elimination Chamber: Chicago continues.

On tap for tonight’s red brand prime time program are appearances by AJ Lee, CM Punk, and Liv Morgan, as well as in-ring action including Je’Von Evans vs. Gunther vs. Dominik Mysterio in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier, and Asuka vs. Bayley vs. Nattie in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier.

The following are WWE Raw results for Monday, February 16, written by PWMania.com’s Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live.

WWE RAW RESULTS – FEBRUARY 16, 2026

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off as always. We see the various Superstar arrivals.

The Vision Kicks Things Off

Out comes The Usos to kick things off on this week’s show. The Vision come out and cuts them off. Austin Theory complains about being screwed last week. WWE Raw General Manager comes out and Theory complains about him interrupting him. He also blames him for the masked mystery man.

LA Knight also comes out to interrupt The Vision as well. Knight calls Paul a broccoli-haired b*tch and calls he, Bronson Reed and Austin Theory “turd stains.” He asks The Usos if they want to join him in kicking their asses. He asks the Memphis crowd if they want to see it. Adam Pearce makes it official. And it starts now.

Logan Paul, Bronson Reed & Austin Theory vs. LA Knight & The Usos

Six-man tag-team action will get things started in the ring as the first match of the evening this week, as The Vision vs. LA Knight and The Usos impromptu match is set to start tonight’s show off. Knight and Paul start off. Paul gets Knight in the corner and chokes him out.

Paul chops Knight in the corner and Knight turns it around and beats on Paul. Theory is tagged in and Knight gets to work on Theory’s arm. Jimmy is tagged in and Theory gets some punches in on Jimmy. Jimmy flips over Theory and kicks him and then strikes him. Jey is tagged in and Theory is double teamed and dropped to the mat.

Jey covers Theory and he kicks out at two. Knight is tagged in and he hits a neck-breaker on Theory and covers him for a two count. Theory kicks Knight and Reed blind tags and knocks Knight from behind. Knight is double teamed and flattened by Reed. Reed beats Knight in the corner and tags in Paul.

Paul chokes Knight out in the corner and Theory gets a cheap-shot in on Knight. Paul mounts Knight and punches him out. Knight is slammed down by a gut-wrench slam and covered for a near fall. Theory is tagged in and he punches Knight out. Reed is tagged in and Knight is beaten on some more.

Knight kicks Reed and punches Theory and Paul but gets caught up by all three in their corner. Reed slams Knight down and hits a leaping elbow and we cut to a commercial break. Back to the match, Knight gets shoulder checked in the corner and gets slapped into a chin-lock.

Knight powers out and punches Reed. Knight tries to tag out but Reed doesn’t let him. Knight gets free but Reed grabs him and slams him down. Reed hits a Senton and covers Knight. Jimmy breaks the pin and Reed takes out Jimmy. Reed misses a Senton and both Knight and Reed are laid out.

Reed tags out to Theory and Knight evades Theory. Paul is tagged in and he stops Knight from tagging. Knight breaks free and tags in Jey. Jey takes out Paul and Theory and then punches Paul some more in the middle of the ring. Jey takes down Paul and slams him into him in the corner.

Jey covers Paul and Paul kicks out at two. Jey spears Paul and covers him and Theory breaks the pin. Knight takes out Theory and they battle outside the ring. Theory is driven into the ring-post and Knight hits BFT on Theory outside the ring. Reed spears Knight through the barricades.

In the ring Paul slams down Jey and covers him for a near fall. Jey superkicks Paul and tags in Jimmy. Paul is double teamed and The Usos hit 1-D and Reed breaks the pin. Reed takes out Jey and Reed suicide dives out onto Jey and Jimmy. Reed sends Jimmy in the ring and Paul punches him out and tags Reed. Reed hits Tsunami and gets the win.

Winners: Logan Paul, Bronson Reed & Austin Theory

Mystery Masked Man Strikes The Vision Again

Once the match wraps up, things only get more chaotic. We see Paul Heyman get in Michael Cole’s face over at the commentary desk at ringside. While this is going on, out of nowhere, the mystery masked man strikes The Vision once again, hitting Logan Paul with a stomp on the desk and running off.

Adam Pearce Sees “Do Not Open Until 2/28/26” Crate

Backstage, we see WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce walking. He sees a crate that reads, “Do Not Open Until 02/28/26.” He asks for it to be sent over to SmackDown and says WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis can be the one to deal with it.

Los Americanos With A Request For The WWE Raw G.M.

As he continues, Los Americanos come by and El Grande Americano is upset that OG Americano gets an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Americano asks for a WWE Intercontinental Championship shot. Pearce says he’ll give Americano a chance to earn the title shot. Los Americanos head off and the show continues.

Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Nattie vs. Bayley vs. Asuka

From there, we see a video package for Nattie, Bayley & Asuka in their Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match on tonight’s show. They all talk about their respective journey heading into the match tonight and the reason they are going to win. We head to another commercial break.

As Nattie makes her entrance, she gets in Asuka’s face. The referee has to hold Asuka back. Asuka attacks Nattie, but Bayley punches her down. Nattie takes Bayley down and punches away at her. Bayley quickly gets up and sends Nattie out of the ring.

Bayley takes it to Asuka and hits a sliding clothesline. Nattie attacks Bayley from behind and applies a Mexican surfboard stretch. Asuka dropkicks Bayley as she’s held up. Nattie and Asuka go face-to-face before brawling. Nattie floors Asuka with a German Suplex before going for a powerbomb.

Asuka gets out and kicks her in the head. Bayley then hits Asuka with a sunset flip bomb into the turnbuckles. Bayley goes to the ringside and hits a pair of sliding dropkicks. Nattie blocks it and catapults Bayley into the ring post.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as this high stakes Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying three-way match continues. When the show returns, we see Bayley getting whopped in the corner by Asuka. Bayley and Asuka trade punches and Asuka gets Bayley down and in a submission hold.

Nattie runs in and breaks the hold and punches Asuka in the corner. Asuka knocks Nattie and Bayley down and Bayley rolls up Asuka for a near fall. Bayley knocks Nattie down and hits a neck-breaker on Asuka. Bayley hits a leaping elbow on Nattie and covers her for a near fall.

Bayley beats on Asuka in the corner and Nattie joins in on the fun. Bayley places Nattie on the ropes hanging her in the Tree of Woe and hits an elbow knocking Nattie out of the ring. Bayley hits a superplex on Asuka and Nattie comes in to break the pin. Bayley, Nattie and Asuka take turns punching each other.

Bayley and Asuka fight as Nattie just stands there. Nattie sends Bayley out of the ring and Nattie and Asuka collide with each other. Bayley runs in and collides with Asuka. Nattie takes down Asuka and Bayley suplexes Nattie. Bayley comes off the top rope and hits a Flying Elbow and Nattie breaks the pin.

Nattie punches out Bayley and suplexes Bayley on the apron. Asuka locks Nattie in an Asuka Lock. Nattie breaks the hold and Asuka kicks Nattie. Nattie hits a sitout powerbomb and covers Asuka who kicks out at two. Nattie gets Asuka in the SharpShooter and Bayley breaks the hold.

Bayley guillotine’s Nattie and Asuka knocks Nattie down with a hip attack and Bayley hits The Bayley to Belly on Asuka for a two-count. Asuka and Bayley punch each other and Bayley tries to roll up Asuka. Bayley gets locked in the Asuka Lock and Bayley taps out. Maxxine Dupri attacks Nattie as she is leaving ringside.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Women’s Elimination Chamber: Asuka

WWE Raw G.M. Talks To Oba Femi

Adam Pearce talks to Oba Femi backstage. Pearce talks about the offer Aldis gave him Friday and says his offer is better. Femi says he needs time to decide and comes face to face with Rusev as he is leaving. Femi leaves and Rusev stares him down.

Michael Cole Interviews Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio

Michael Cole talks to Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. Cole asks Morgan who she will be choosing. Morgan says she likes seeing the champions squirm while she makes her decision.

Stephanie Vaquer enters and starts speaking in Spanish and she and Mysterio argue in Spanish. Vaquer tells Morgan that she’s the champion and she’s been through hell to get to where she is and she’s conquered everything that’s been put in front of her.

She says if Morgan picks her she will lose. Mysterio tells Morgan that Vaquer says Morgan should be embarrassed and was never a real champion. Morgan starts to cry and she and Mysterio leave the interview.

CM Punk Confronted By Finn Balor & The Judgment Day

Back at ringside, CM Punk makes his way out to the ring. Punk gets on the mic and says Adam Pearce isn’t happy he’s here because he’s apparently jeopardizing the WrestleMania main event.

Punk says he elevates it and that we deserve a fighting champion and he feels Finn Balor deserves another title shot and he deserves the beating Punk will give him. He says the office is mad about all this and he says he wouldn’t be who he is if he didn’t piss people off.

Punk says he’s the best in the world and Finn Balor comes out and interrupts Punk. Balor stands at the entrance and Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh come out with him. Punk is surrounded by The Judgement Day and Balor gets in the ring with a mic and tells Punk to relax.

He says they’re not out here to fight. Balor says he’s out here to make one thing crystal clear: to be the best in the world you have to train with the best catch wrestlers in Europe, you have to learn from the best luchadors in Mexico, you have to survive the dojos in Japan and you have to show up in the WWE and beat Roman Reigns and that’s him.

Balor tells Punk he will beat him at Elimination Chamber and he’s not going to jeopardize the WrestleMania main event but will make it better because he’ll be the champ. Punk asks why Balor brought Mysterio and McDonagh and says he used to know Balor and all the things he mentioned he did it by himself.

He says The Judgement Day wasn’t with him when he did all the things he mentioned and he used to mean something and The Judgement Day is an anchor around his neck and they only drag Balor down. He calls Mysterio an idiot and makes fun of the size of McDonagh’s head.

Punk says he might be doing something stupid and he knows they didn’t come out here to not jump him, so he’s giving them a chance to jump him.

Punk says he doesn’t need anyone’s help but it looks like Balor does. Punk leaves the ring and throws him mic at Balor. McDonagh goes to attack and Balor stops him and Punk leaves the ring while Balor, Mysterio and McDonagh stay back in the ring.

Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky Confronted By The Kabuki Warriors

Byron Saxton talks to Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky. Saxton asks them about their title defense last week and talks about both of them being in Qualifier Matches. Ripley says their road to WrestleMania is never easy and that they’re ready for anyone.

Kairi Sane & Asuka come in and tell them they won’t win because Asuka is in The Elimination Chamber match. Sane says they’ll make sure Asuka wins and Asuka tells Sky that she’s not ready for the chamber and leaves. Asuka yells for Sane after she leaves.

WWE Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match

El Grande Americano vs. Penta

Back inside the arena, it’s time for the WWE Intercontinental Championship opportunity Americano asked Adam Pearce for earlier. He goes one on one against Penta now, with the winner earning the next shot at the title.

The bell sounds to get things officially off and running. Both men lock up. Americano gets Penta in the corner and they chop each other. Penta kicks Americano and hits a backstabber.

Penta and Americano both clotheslines each other. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see the match still in progress. Americano has Penta in the corner. Penta jumps off the top rope and takes down Americano. Americano is taken down with a Sling Blade and then Americano is kicked in the corner. Penta covers Americano and Americano kicks out at two.

Penta goes for the Penta Driver and Americano counters and slams down Penta. Americano hits a Death Valley Driver and covers Penta for a near fall. Americano chops Penta, Penta gets Americano in the Penta Driver and Americano kicks out at two.

Rayo distracts Penta allowing Americano to headbutt Penta and almost get the pin fall. Bravo takes out a steel plate from his pants but then gets dragged under the ring.

The OG Americano comes out from under the ring and slams down Rayo and then throws Bravo across the announce desk. Penta hits The Mexican Destroyer on Americano and gets the win to become the new No. 1 Contender to the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

After the match, Penta and OG Americano stare each other down. OG Americano then beats up other Americano and then tries to unmask him. Rayo and Bravo save Americano while OG Americano yells at them from the middle of the ring and then he starts dancing.

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender to WWE Intercontinental Championship: Penta

Backstage With The Judgment Day

Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez talk backstage. Mysterio tells Rodriguez to take Morgan out and cheer her up. They leave and Mysterio talks with JD McDonagh and Finn Balor.

Balor wants to do this alone for his shot against CM Punk. Balor and McDonagh get into an argument and leave and Mysterio is stressed because he still has his match tonight and his boys are a fighting.

AJ Lee & Becky Lynch Talk Elimination Chamber

The show heads to a commercial break. When the show returns, AJ Lee comes out to the ring. Lee says last week she walked in to RAW for moral support and walked out the No. 1 Contender for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Lee says she hasn’t had a single’s match in over a decade let alone a title shot. She says the last time she was a champ she wore the title proudly because she made that title and takes credit for the Women’s Division today. She talks about wanting to fighting so many of the other women on the roster.

She says but for the moment all her roads lead to Becky Lynch. She says Lynch is pissed because Lee is more popular to her and says she’s given Lynch a ten year head-start and Lynch is still behind her. She says Lynch gave her a gift and that maybe she’s the reason Lee is back and Lee has a chance to be a champ again.

Lee says she will be the Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania because she’ll win at Elimination Chamber and call out Becky Lynch. Lynch makes her way out. Lynch asks Lee if she actually believes that Lee will have a title run, but instead this is her chance to get everyone together and for her to have her retirement match.

Lynch says Lee’s gift to the division is when she left and Lynch has been making history and Lee has been making comic books. Lee tells Lynch to come in the ring and fight, and not for the title, just for the hell of it – they should fight.

Lynch asks Lee if she looks stupid and she knows Lee will sucker punch her when she slides into the ring. Lee tells Lynch she’ll give her the first swing. Lynch gets in the ring and Lee tells her to take her shot. Lynch refuses to punch Lee and Lynch says that she knows Lee’s game and Lee wants Lynch to hurt Lee so Lee has an excuse to not fight her at the Chamber. Lynch says she doesn’t fight in Memphis and leaves the ring.

Backstage With Adam Pearce & The Vision

Adam Pearce talks to The Vision with Paul Heyman backstage. Austin Theory gets in Pearce’s face and asks how Pearce can let his brother, Logan Paul, get stomped. Heyman tells Theory and Paul to leave and Heyman stays behind with Bronson Reed. Reed tells Pearce that he’ll solve the problem known as the Masked Man because he’s a problem solver. Pearce says thank you, Reed says “no problem” and the leave.

Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Je’Von Evans vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Gunther

It’s main event time!

But first, we see Je’Von Evans warming up backstage for his qualifier match. We get a video promo for Gunther, Je’Von Evans and Dominik Mysterio for their qualifier match, which is coming up next. The show heads to a break. When we return, it is announced that an AJ Styles Tribute will take place next week on Raw.

Inside the arena, the ring entrances begin to take place for the three men involved in this Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier main event. The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running for our final bout of the evening.

Mysterio leaves the ring and Gunther goes after him and Evans tells Mysterio to bring ass back in the ring. Mysterio gets back in the ring and Evans attacks Gunther. Gunther tosses Evans aside and Mysterio leaves the ring and Evans goes after Gunther again.

Gunther chops Evans and Mysterio runs in and says he wants to chop Evans and chops him. Mysterio leaves the ring again when Gunther goes after him and Evans goes after Gunther. Evans kicks Gunther and Mysterio. Gunther catches Evans and puts him in a Boston Crab.

Mysterio chops Gunther. Mysterio chops Gunther a few times and Gunther chops Mysterio back sending him to the mat. Evans attacks Gunther and kicks him several times. Evans takes down Mysterio and chops him. Gunther chops Evans while he tries to get bouncy.

Gunther pulls Mysterio out of the ring and swings him into the barricades. Gunther swings Mysterio into the barricades again. Evans flies over the turnbuckles and takes out Gunther. We see that again in super slow-motion, and then the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see the high stakes qualifier bout still in progress, with the action starting to pick up.