WWE RAW Preview: AJ Lee Returns, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers Set

The Road to WrestleMania 42 rolls through Memphis tonight as WWE Monday Night Raw takes over the FedExForum. With Elimination Chamber just weeks away, qualifying matches and major appearances headline what promises to be a pivotal episode.

AJ Lee is scheduled to appear live following her shocking return last week. Her comeback immediately rattled Becky Lynch, who spiraled into granting Lee a Women’s Intercontinental Championship match at Elimination Chamber. With tensions already boiling over, all eyes will be on what happens if the two share the ring again tonight.

The Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying bout features three decorated former champions. Bayley, Asuka, and Natalya will battle in a triple threat match, with the winner advancing to join Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, and Alexa Bliss inside the Chamber on February 28.

On the men’s side, Gunther looks to punch his ticket to his first Elimination Chamber Match. Standing in his way are Je’Von Evans and Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. The winner will move on to Chicago to join Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and two additional competitors. The ultimate prize is a guaranteed WWE Championship opportunity against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 42 inside Allegiant Stadium.

Several top names are also advertised for the show. World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, Oba Femi, and The Vision are all set to appear, adding even more intrigue to the Memphis stop on the road to Las Vegas.

Raw streams exclusively on Netflix at 8 p.m. EST from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.