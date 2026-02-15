The IInspiration Officially Sign With AEW, Make House Rules Debut

Former WWE and TNA tag team champions The IInspiration — Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay — have officially arrived in AEW.

After parting ways with TNA last month, speculation ran wild about where the duo would land next. Many fans expected them to appear at AEW Grand Slam Australia on February 14 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. When they didn’t show up on the broadcast, online chatter quickly turned to disappointment.

However, the wait didn’t last long.

Just hours after Grand Slam Australia wrapped up, The IInspiration debuted at an AEW House Rules live event in Brisbane. In their first match with the company, Lee and McKay defeated Frankie B and Aysha, the latter having gained attention during the Grand Slam broadcast due to her viral ringside moment with Andrade El Idolo.

Following the victory, the team confirmed their signing by declaring themselves “officially All Elite.”

The addition of The IInspiration provides an immediate boost to AEW’s women’s tag team scene. The duo previously captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships as The IIconics before reinventing themselves in TNA, where they became TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions and helped stabilize that division.

Their arrival continues a busy stretch for AEW’s Australian expansion efforts, which also saw Lena Kross debut and a new number one contender crowned for the AEW World Championship.