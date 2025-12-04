Report: Andrew Schulz Expected To Appear More On WWE TV

Comedian Andrew Schulz appears to be solidifying himself as a recurring presence in WWE programming. According to a new report from @TCwrestlevotes on Twitter, the Flagrant podcast host has made a “strong impression” on many within the company following a year that saw him become increasingly involved with WWE.

The report states that Schulz’s performances—and his genuine enthusiasm for the product—haven’t gone unnoticed internally.

“@TCwrestlevotes noted… ‘I’ve heard from WWE sources that comedian Andrew Schulz has made a strong impression with many people within the company. Schulz, who has several specials on Netflix, made two appearances on RAW in 2025. Expect to see more of Schulz featured in WWE programming moving forward.’”

Schulz’s two appearances on Raw this year both involved physical interaction, signaling WWE’s confidence in his ability to handle live angles rather than relegating him to the typical celebrity cameo role.

In March 2025, Schulz confronted Logan Paul in a heated in-ring exchange before aligning with AJ Styles to embarrass “The Maverick” on live television.

Most recently, Schulz was ringside for the November 17 episode of Raw at Madison Square Garden. During the show, he and New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo got into a shoving match with The Judgment Day—specifically Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh—after a match involving John Cena. These interactions suggest WWE trusts Schulz to deliver in high-pressure, live environments alongside top-tier talent.

Schulz’s relationship with WWE has also grown through his popular Flagrant podcast, which has become a frequent stop for major WWE names. Guests have included Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, both participating in long-form interview segments.

If the current report proves accurate, Schulz may follow the path of media personalities like Pat McAfee and Logan Paul, who made the jump from entertainment and sports media into consistent on-screen roles with WWE.