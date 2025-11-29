Backstage News On WWE’s Original WrestleMania 42 Main Event Plans

The main event originally planned for Night Two of WrestleMania 42 was Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, according to a new report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WWE had fully mapped out the match as the marquee bout for the second night of the event in April 2026, continuing the storied rivalry between the former Shield teammates. However, Rollins’ shoulder injury—and the uncertainty around his recovery timeline—forced WWE to shift direction. Rollins was forced to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship following the injury, and while he is hopeful to return around WrestleMania season, the company is no longer building toward him being ready.

Meltzer noted that WWE’s long-term booking currently revolves around shaping headline matches for both WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas and the 2027 WrestleMania slated for Saudi Arabia.

As part of that strategy, the Reigns vs. Rollins plan had been locked in for 2026 before the injury changed everything. With Rollins’ status up in the air, WWE has pivoted toward a new marquee direction that places Roman Reigns directly in the world title picture at WrestleMania.

The internal expectation is that Reigns will challenge whichever top champion holds the gold going into the event, putting both Cody Rhodes and CM Punk at the center of the discussion.

The shift was foreshadowed on television when Reigns confronted both Rhodes and Punk on Raw, hinting that either title would “look better” on his shoulder. Meltzer reported that this tease reflects WWE’s current direction and that more storyline hints are expected to take place during the Men’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series, where Reigns, Rhodes, and Punk will compete on the same team.

The company plans to use their interactions to build suspense around which champion Reigns will ultimately pursue as the road to WrestleMania 42 officially begins.