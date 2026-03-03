Backstage Latest On Gunther’s WWE WrestleMania 42 Opponent

Despite his position near the top of the card, Gunther reportedly does not have a finalized direction for WrestleMania 42.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, Gunther’s creative status heading into Las Vegas is currently listed as “undetermined.” While many expected clarity following Elimination Chamber in Chicago, WWE has yet to lock in a definitive opponent.

The report noted that although fans online have narrowed the discussion to a few leading names, nothing is set internally. One possibility floated was Rey Mysterio, particularly given Gunther’s recent involvement with Dragon Lee. Gunther defeated Lee on the March 2 episode of Monday Night Raw, fueling speculation that Mysterio could step in to defend his protégé.

Another name generating buzz is Oba Femi. Femi’s rapid rise and dominant presence have drawn comparisons to Gunther, making a powerhouse showdown an appealing option. However, Femi has also been heavily linked to Brock Lesnar in recent weeks.

Speaking of Lesnar, the report suggested that while fans continue to push for Gunther vs. Lesnar, it may not currently be the direction. Notably, Gunther was removed from the building before Lesnar issued an open challenge on Raw — something WrestleVotes pointed out could still have “juice” if WWE chooses to revisit that interaction. At the same time, Lesnar has also been rumored as a potential opponent for LA Knight.

As it stands, Gunther’s WrestleMania path appears fluid. Rey Mysterio, Oba Femi, and Brock Lesnar are the primary names circulating among fans, but backstage discussions reportedly remain open-ended. With weeks to go before Las Vegas, “The Ring General” may still find his direction — but for now, it remains one of the biggest unanswered questions on the card.