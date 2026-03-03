Photos: R-Truth Debuts Shaved Head Look

R-Truth, real name Ron Killings, surprised fans this week by unveiling a dramatic new look.

Taking to social media, the 54-year-old WWE veteran revealed that he has shaved his head completely — a notable departure from the braids and dreadlocks that have defined his appearance for most of his career. The post quickly gained traction, racking up thousands of likes within hours and generating widespread buzz across the wrestling community.

Fan reaction to the transformation was overwhelmingly positive. Many praised the fresh aesthetic, while others jokingly welcomed him to the “baldie club,” with some self-described “follically challenged” followers embracing the change in humorous fashion.

Killings’ career spans more than 25 years. He first debuted in WWE in 1999 under the name K-Kwik, where he was paired with Road Dogg. After departing the company in 2002, he went on to achieve major success in TNA Wrestling, becoming the first African-American NWA World Heavyweight Champion — a historic milestone in the industry.

He returned to WWE in 2008 as R-Truth and evolved into one of the company’s most versatile performers, seamlessly shifting between comedic segments and championship pursuits. From 24/7 Title antics to serious main roster storylines, Truth has remained a consistent and beloved presence on WWE programming.

While it remains to be seen whether the shaved-head look signals a character shift or simply a personal style change, one thing is clear: even after decades in the business, R-Truth still knows how to get people talking.