MJF Claims AEW Doesn’t ‘Discriminate Against Poors’ Like WWE

MJF did not hold back ahead of AEW Dynamite’s stop in El Paso, Texas, making it clear that his trip to the “Sun City” was strictly business.

During an interview with kvia.com, the reigning All Elite Wrestling World Champion claimed he required extra pay to appear in the city and openly insulted the local fanbase.

“I’m coming with the AEW world title. You should all be thankful for that. They paid me extra to come this time. Let’s be honest, where you guys live is an absolute dump. You pay me the big bucks, so I’m coming. There is a possibility I might be wrestling on that show. Who’s to say? There might be a title defense in El Paso. I hate you people but, look, somebody has to pay daddy’s bills.”

MJF also took a direct shot at WWE’s ticket pricing, contrasting it with AEW’s approach.

“Also, unlike WWE, you don’t have to sell the soul of your first born to buy a ticket. They are normal prices. You go to AEWtix.com or Ticketmaster.com. We don’t discriminate against poors the same way the world champion does.”

Despite initially teasing only a “possibility” of wrestling, AEW has confirmed that MJF will defend the AEW World Championship on the March 4 edition of Dynamite at the Don Haskins Center. His challenger will be Kevin Knight, who earned the opportunity after provoking the champion and prompting Tony Khan to make the match official.

The card also includes Thekla defending the AEW Women’s World Championship against Thunder Rosa, the television debut of The IInspiration against Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor, and Jon Moxley facing CMLL’s Hechicero as tensions continue to rise between the Death Riders and the Don Callis Family.

Whether El Paso embraces or boos him out of the building, MJF is set to put the gold on the line—extra payday secured.