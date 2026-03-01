Danhausen Breaks Silence On WWE Debut

Danhausen wasted no time addressing fans after his shocking WWE debut at WWE Elimination Chamber 2026.

Following his reveal as the man inside the mystery crate — emerging from a casket alongside dancers dressed as him in front of nearly 20,000 fans at the United Center — Danhausen took to Instagram to reflect on the moment and thank those who helped him reach it.

“Thank you @loulouladuchesse for everything and leading the ghoulhausens. I love you,” he wrote. “My friends and family who supported Danhausen to get here since the beginning. All the Fanhausens old and new who’ve stuck by Danhausen from abandoned Target buildings on 8 mile in Detroit with 12 people in attendance to almost 20K at the United Center last night.”

He closed the message with a declaration that signals this is only the beginning.

“Now the real work begins. We takeover television and the audience. Love That Danhausen.”

The post underscores the journey from niche independent shows in Detroit to one of WWE’s biggest premium live events of the year. After months of speculation following his departure from AEW, Danhausen has officially arrived on the biggest stage — and based on his message, he views the debut as a starting point rather than a finish line.