The final premium live event on the road to WrestleMania 42 goes down tonight, live from “The Windy City.”

WWE Elimination Chamber emanates from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois this evening, with the ‘Countdown’ pre-show kicking things off at 5/4c.

On tap for tonight’s PLE in Chi-Town is Becky Lynch (c) vs. AJ Lee for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, CM Punk (c) vs. Finn Balor for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Alexa Bliss vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Asuka vs. Kiana James vs. Raquel Rodriguez in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match, as well as Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight vs. Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Trick Williams vs. Logan Paul in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match.

Featured below are WWE SmackDown results for February 28, 2026. The report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live.

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER RESULTS – FEBRUARY 28, 2026

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” hits way earlier than how it feels it should be hitting, to get things officially off-and-running, yes, already, for the final PLE on the road to “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

We see an aerial overhead shot of the city of Chicago, Illinois, as Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the lengthy Countdown to WWE Elimination Chamber pre-show. We shoot to a CM Punk video package talking about Chicago and the Elimination Chamber.

Once it wraps up, we see CM Punk and AJ Lee arriving to the building together, holding hands. We see Punk’s opponent for his title defense tonight, Finn Balor, sitting in the empty United Center watching the WrestleMania sign being raised.

Randy Orton, Je’Von Evans, LA Knight are then shown, in that order, walking into the building. We see a shot of fans outside in the cold city of Chicago, as the camera settles at the pre-show panel, where Joe Tessitore is joined by Big E. and Wade Barrett. They’re all wearing jackets, gloves, scarfs, etc.