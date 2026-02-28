John Cena Explains Why Final Match With Adam Copeland Never Happened

John Cena has addressed the one farewell match fans loudly pushed for during his 2025 retirement tour — a final showdown with longtime rival Adam Copeland (formerly Edge).

Speaking to The Takedown, Cena confirmed that while the dream match never materialized, the two legends remained in constant contact throughout his 36-date farewell run.

“I talk to Adam all the time. I have great respect for him. We refer to each other as ‘old shoe’ because Adam’s got a very special place in my heart. Now here we both are, celebrating a long living space in a wonderful business. So I talk to him often. I think both of us understood about something like (the retirement tour) it is the sports entertainment business. But then again, I only had 36 dates. I can’t work with everybody.”

Cena emphasized that the limited nature of the tour made it impossible to check every box — even one as significant as Copeland.

While speculation swirled about a possible cross-promotional bridge between WWE and AEW, Tony Khan previously stated that WWE never reached out about coordinating such an appearance.

Cena reflected fondly on the countless opponents who shaped his career, including:

Shawn Michaels

Triple H

Batista

The Great Khali

But Copeland holds a uniquely personal place in that history. Their rivalry defined much of WWE’s mid-2000s main event scene, from TLC chaos to world title battles.

Even without a final match, the two paid tribute to each other across company lines:

Cena hit a surprise Spear during a Chicago appearance in September.

Copeland responded by performing the “Five Knuckle Shuffle” at AEW All Out in Toronto.

Cena described their chemistry as effortless — “like putting on an old pair of shoes.”

With the Road to WrestleMania 42 centered on new rivalries and emerging stars, the Cena-Copeland finale may never happen. But based on Cena’s words, the respect — and friendship — remain firmly intact.