Cody Rhodes Says Wrestlers Need Thicker Skin Over Fan Criticism

Cody Rhodes has offered a blunt perspective on how wrestlers should handle criticism from fans — particularly in the social media era.

Speaking on Mostly Sports With Mark Titus and Brandon Walker, Rhodes emphasized that not every fan is going to like you — and trying to win over everyone is a mistake.

“What I tell people—they aren’t all going to like you, right? You’ve got to get over it,” Rhodes said. “So when you’re doing that doom vanity search or whatever… no matter what you do—and the mistake wrestlers make is, ‘Oh, I followed him. I can turn him. I can turn him.’ No. They don’t want you. They don’t like you. And that’s okay.”

Rhodes suggested that modern performers have become overly sensitive to online feedback, arguing that fan reaction — even harsh reaction — has always been part of wrestling culture.

“There’s no code—outside of moral and ethical craziness. But you buy a ticket, there’s no code of conduct. You can tell somebody they suck. You can tell somebody they’re fat. It doesn’t matter.”

He noted that even during heartfelt in-ring speeches, such as tributes to legends like Terry Funk, wrestlers still hear jeers and personal comments from the crowd — and that’s simply part of the environment.

Rhodes referenced his family history in wrestling, recalling how his grandfather would attend shows featuring Dusty Rhodes and openly heckle heels from ringside, not out of malice but as part of the theatrical experience.

“That’s what he wanted to do,” Rhodes explained. “It’s a fun event for fans to blow off steam.”

While acknowledging the take might be controversial in today’s climate, Rhodes believes that wrestling crowds have always had freedom of expression — within reason — and that performers must develop thicker skin if they want to thrive at the highest level.

In short, Rhodes’ message to talent: not everyone is your audience — and that’s perfectly fine.