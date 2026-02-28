Backstage News On Danhausen, Could Be Available For WWE Debut Tonight

The “Very Nice, Very Evil” chapter in All Elite Wrestling has officially closed. According to FightfulSelect.com, Danhausen’s contract expired on February 28, 2026, making him a free agent.

Danhausen’s AEW run was often described as puzzling. While injuries — including a torn pectoral in 2023 — contributed to stretches of absence, there were also extended periods where he was healthy but rarely featured. AEW had previously exercised an option year and extended his contract to account for injury time. However, Fightful had reported that Danhausen requested his option not be picked up, reportedly because he wanted more freedom regarding independent bookings and merchandising without needing AEW approval.

His free agency immediately ties into speculation surrounding WWE’s ongoing “mystery crate” storyline. For weeks, a human-sized crate has appeared across WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown, with instructions that it must not be opened until WWE Elimination Chamber at the United Center in Chicago. While Fightful has not confirmed his involvement, they noted that Danhausen would “theoretically be available” for such an appearance.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested that under Triple H’s creative direction, Danhausen may not fit the mold of a traditional main-event star, but his cult appeal and proven merchandise strength could make him a worthwhile addition. Dave Meltzer wrote that he expects internal discussion and that WWE could ultimately give him a try.

There are reportedly individuals within WWE advocating for his arrival, further fueling the Chamber-night buzz. As of now, Danhausen himself has not publicly commented on the expiration, but his official free agent status has already set the rumor mill into overdrive.