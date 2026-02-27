Masked Attacker Angle Altered After Bronson Reed Injury

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bronson Reed suffered a distal bicep tear during his Men’s Elimination Chamber Triple Threat Qualifying Match against World Tag Team Champion Jey Uso and The “OG” El Grande Americano.

Originally, Reed was expected to win the match, but WWE made a last-minute decision, resulting in Uso winning and advancing to the men’s Chamber Match.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, the match’s conclusion was initially planned to involve the masked man who has been targeting The Vision and Logan Paul. It’s unclear how this masked figure was meant to impact the finish of the match. However, due to the change in the match’s outcome, significant rewrites to the masked man storyline are likely necessary.

The masked man first appeared at the Royal Rumble, where he attacked Bron Breakker, leading to his immediate elimination from the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Since then, this mysterious individual has targeted each member of The Vision in sequence.

Reed is expected to undergo surgery, if he hasn’t already. In a post on Twitter (X), he expressed his determination to come back “better than ever.”