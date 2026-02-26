Update On Former WWE NXT Star Percy Watson

Sean Ross Sapp recently discussed Percy Watson’s (Nicholas Christopher McNeil) current whereabouts on the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, in response to a fan’s question.

According to Sapp, Watson is currently an actor and has appeared in several films and commercials.

He has also appeared on the Home Shopping Network and is now primarily focused on being a family man.

Watson gained recognition during the second season of NXT, where MVP served as his mentor. He became well-known for his trademark glasses and his catchphrase, “Oh yeah!”

In terms of his recent acting roles, Watson appeared in Season 11 of The Walking Dead in the episode titled “A New Deal,” where he played the character Captain Commonwealth.

He also appeared in Season 11 of Chicago Fire in the episode “Completely Shattered,” credited as Tom.