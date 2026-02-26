Nikki Blackheart Expected To Land WWE Deal

PWMania.com previously reported that indie wrestling star Nikki Blackheart confirmed earlier this month her participation in the latest WWE tryouts, which took place last week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Sean Ross Sapp discussed on the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers whether Blackheart is likely to join WWE after the tryouts, following a fan’s question.

According to Sapp, Blackheart is a “sure thing.” He noted that if WWE doesn’t sign her immediately, AEW or TNA should look to bring her on board as soon as possible.

There was also a question about Miranda Alize, who participated in the tryouts. Sapp mentioned that he couldn’t provide insights on Alize beyond her television experience with various companies and her overall experience in the wrestling business.

Blackheart has been in the professional wrestling business for just under two years, having made her debut at CCW Breakout 37 in June 2024. She has primarily worked for Coastal Championship Wrestling in Florida but has also wrestled for AAA, Athena’s Metroplex Wrestling, and 4th Rope Wrestling.

Blackheart currently holds the titles of CCW Women’s Champion and MPX Women’s Champion, having won the latter from Abadon at the MPX Texas Rumble.