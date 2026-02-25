Backstage News On AJ Styles’ Decision To Retire

Following his career-ending loss to GUNTHER at the Royal Rumble, AJ Styles officially closed the book on his in-ring career during an emotional tribute night in Atlanta.

The celebration featured appearances from family members, Frankie Kazarian, and the surprise returns of longtime allies Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows.

On the latest episode of Talk’n Shop, Anderson spoke candidly about returning to WWE for the tribute — and admitted he was previously wrong about how Styles’ career would end.

“AJ Styles has officially retired from the WWE. WWE did a full-blown tribute show for AJ Styles… I said, ‘AJ Styles is gonna leave the WWE, and go to AEW, or TNA, or go work.’ I did not think that he was going to finish up in the WWE. I did not think so… Clearly, I was wrong,” Anderson admitted.

Anderson explained that he had long believed Styles would eventually leave to finish his career elsewhere. Instead, WWE moved quickly to honor him — culminating in The Undertaker announcing Styles’ induction into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame.

The road back for The Good Brothers wasn’t immediate. Having been released from WWE for a second time in February 2025, Anderson and Gallows were hesitant when first contacted about appearing at the Atlanta show. According to Anderson, there were several days of back-and-forth communication as they weighed their decision. The agreement wasn’t finalized until just 48 hours before the broadcast.

“Did we walk back in that arena for AJ Styles? Yes,” Anderson said, noting that loyalty ultimately outweighed any hesitation.

Backstage, Anderson finally confronted Styles about the retirement decision — and learned how serious things had become physically.

“We get to the back, I said, ‘AJ! I did not know you were really gonna retire.’ He goes, ‘Really!?’ I said, ‘Yeah. What do you mean ‘really,’ AJ? We haven’t spoke. How am I supposed to know if you’re really gonna retire or not?’ And he said, ‘Dude, I have to. My neck is hurting too bad. I’m beat up. It’s time. I want to help the next generation,’ and I go, ‘Well, I didn’t really believe it… and now, I gotta eat a lot of crow, pal,’” Anderson recounted.

For years, speculation surrounded where Styles might finish his career. In the end, he chose to retire where he had spent the last decade — under the WWE banner — walking away on his own terms after nearly three decades in the business.