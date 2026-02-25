Former WWE Star Confirms Retirement From Pro Wrestling

Sarah Logan — also known to fans as Sarah Logan and most recently Valhalla — has officially confirmed her retirement from professional wrestling.

Speaking on the Wise Traditions podcast, Rowe revealed that her WWE contract expired on February 5, 2026, and she has chosen not to renew it, closing the chapter on a career that spanned more than a decade.

“I just left the company permanently. My contract just expired on the 5th, and I’m not renewing it,” Rowe said.

A former member of The Riott Squad and later aligned with The Viking Raiders, Rowe became known for her rugged, hard-hitting style and distinctive presentation. Her first departure came during the COVID-19 pandemic amid WWE roster cuts. While her husband Erik remained with the company, Rowe used the time away to start a family and reconnect with her agricultural roots.

Although she returned to WWE in 2022 alongside Erik and Ivar, she admitted that the pull toward a quieter, farm-centered life only grew stronger during her second run.

“When at first I was like, I don’t want to come back to wrestling. Maybe I just want to start a homestead and be a farmer and a mother. And once that happened, my body wasn’t used to that peace. And I like, I was like scared of it. And I didn’t ever, I never felt like I was doing enough,” Rowe explained.

Now managing 20 acres of agricultural land, Rowe has expanded from growing crops to raising Highland cows and producing hay. She described finding purpose in cultivating an environment where everything on her farm is cared for “from life to death.”

“Obviously, I left wrestling to solely focus on those things. And I really just try to cultivate an environment where everything that lives on my farm is nourished and taken care of from life to death,” she added.

Rowe’s departure effectively marks the end of The Viking Raiders’ original on-screen configuration. Erik remains on the active roster but is currently recovering from a neck injury, while Ivar has been working singles matches on WWE Raw.

At 32 years old, Rowe steps away from the squared circle to embrace a life centered on family and self-sufficiency. While the WWE women’s division continues to evolve with new faces, the legacy of Sarah Logan — from The Riott Squad to Valhalla — remains a distinctive chapter in the company’s recent history.