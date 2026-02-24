AJ Styles Says WrestleMania Has “Lost Its Luster”

AJ Styles officially closed the curtain on his legendary in-ring career at the WWE Royal Rumble last month, falling to GUNTHER in a career-threatening showdown. The ending carried poetic symmetry, arriving exactly ten years after Styles’ unforgettable debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble — a milestone that ultimately shaped his retirement decision.

Appearing recently on Raw Recap, Styles explained why he chose to step away at the Royal Rumble rather than wait for a potential farewell bout at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

According to Styles, while WrestleMania remains WWE’s biggest stage, it no longer carries the same personal prestige it once held for him — particularly following a return from injury.

“It was coming back from an injury to WrestleMania to a match that, to me, didn’t have much build. WrestleMania, I’m sorry to say, used to be the most prestigious PLE, but to me, it’s kind of lost its luster a little bit. As far as the Royal Rumble, that’s special to me because that’s where I made my debut. To be able to end where I started is poetic,” Styles said.

By retiring at the Royal Rumble, Styles ensured his final chapter mirrored his first. Over the past year, GUNTHER had built a dominant narrative by removing legendary names such as Goldberg and John Cena from active competition, with Styles serving as the final piece in that storyline arc.

Following the match, Styles teased leaving his gloves in the ring — a symbolic retirement gesture — but ultimately waited until the following Monday’s episode of WWE RAW in Atlanta to complete the moment in front of his home-state crowd.

That tribute segment delivered one final surprise.

After delivering an emotional speech thanking his family and acknowledging key opponents from his time in TNA and Japan, Styles was interrupted by The Undertaker. The “Deadman” announced that Styles would be inducted into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame class, joining Stephanie McMahon.

Reports later indicated that Styles was genuinely unaware of the planned announcement, as WWE intentionally kept him in the dark to capture an authentic emotional reaction.

From his shocking 2016 debut to a poetic farewell ten years later, AJ Styles’ career came full circle — leaving behind a legacy that will soon be immortalized in the WWE Hall of Fame.