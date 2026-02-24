Snowstorm Disrupts Travel For WWE, AEW And TNA This Week

Many may not be aware that a heavy snowstorm has struck the northeastern U.S., affecting areas from Maine down to Maryland.

The storm has resulted in the cancellation or delay of approximately 1,000 flights in the region. Several flights originally scheduled for Monday have been rescheduled for Wednesday at the earliest due to the weather conditions.

According to Fightful Select, backup plans have been put in place for several wrestlers who might be unable to attend this week’s WWE, AEW, and TNA shows, and alternative travel arrangements have been made.

Additionally, the report noted that a lack of talent could lead to changes in the creative plans for the shows. However, there are no specific details on these changes at this time.