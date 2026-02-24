AJ Styles Announced For WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2026

Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, leading up to the Elimination Chamber, included various video tributes to AJ Styles throughout the show, along with appearances from Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Abyss, Frankie Kazarian, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, and others.

The main event featured a heartfelt tribute segment where AJ Styles entered the ring to discuss his career.

Styles reflected on his early days in wrestling, including his time in TNA and Japan with NJPW. He emphasized that his greatest achievement isn’t the championships he won but having the best wife in the world, who held the family together while he traveled. Styles noted that he debuted at the Royal Rumble in 2016 and that his last match took place at the Rumble ten years later. In a symbolic gesture, he then removed his jacket and gloves.

The WWE roster came out to applaud Styles on the stage, and as the lights dimmed, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker made a surprise entrance. The Undertaker mentioned their “unfinished business” and honored Styles by announcing that he would be inducted into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame class.

AJ Styles joins Stephanie McMahon as one of the members of the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame class. The induction ceremony is scheduled for the WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.