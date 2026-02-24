Bronson Reed Injury Changes WWE Elimination Chamber Plans

During Monday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber go-home episode of RAW, Bronson Reed, also known as “Big” Bronson Reed from The Vision, appeared to suffer an injury during the Men’s Elimination Chamber Triple Threat Qualifying Match.

He was competing against WWE World Tag Team Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso and The “Original” El Grande Americano when he attempted to break up a pinfall. Reed then grabbed his arm and rolled out of the ring, not returning to the match.

Michael Cole later announced on commentary that Reed had sustained a distal biceps tear and would be out indefinitely.

There is currently no information on how long Reed may be sidelined, but updates will be provided as they become available. He joins fellow Vision member Bron Breakker on the injury list.

Reports from PWInsider.com, WrestleVotes, and F4WOnline.com indicate that Reed was originally planned to win the match and advance to the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match.

Instead, Uso pinned Americano to secure a spot in the Chamber Match, where he will face Randy Orton, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, Je’Von Evans, and Trick Williams. The winner will challenge Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42 on Saturday.