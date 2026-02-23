WWE 2K26 Full Roster Revealed – Over 400 Playable Superstars Confirmed

WWE 2K26 has officially unveiled its complete roster ahead of the game’s worldwide launch on March 13, 2026 — and it may be the largest playable lineup in franchise history.
This year’s installment features more than 400 superstars spanning multiple generations, including talent from RAW, SmackDown, NXT, the Attitude Era, and the Monday Night Wars. The expansive list blends current main-eventers, Hall of Famers, legends, referees, announcers, and crossover stars into one massive playable roster.
Among the headline additions, AJ Lee returns to the franchise for the first time in over a decade. Meanwhile, current World Champion CM Punk graces the standard edition cover and anchors the all-new “Punked” Showcase mode.
In a unique twist, WWE officials Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis will be playable characters for the first time rather than serving solely as non-playable authority figures.
International and cross-promotional representation has also expanded. The Lucha Brothers — Penta and Rey Fenix — are included, alongside AAA standout El Hijo del Vikingo. Recent WWE signing Stephanie Vaquer also makes her series debut.
NXT is heavily featured, with talents such as Oba Femi, Sol Ruca, Je’Von Evans, and Zaria representing the developmental brand.
In a notable crossover move, Joe Hendry appears as a cross-promotional pre-order bonus across all editions.
Early Access & Special Editions
While the standard edition launches March 13, fans who purchase the King of Kings, Attitude Era, or Monday Night War editions will receive seven days of early access beginning March 6, 2026. These premium versions include exclusive “Persona Cards” and alternate character models, including Triple H ’98, Stephanie McMahon ’00, and a DX-era Shawn Michaels.
WWE 2K26 is a next-gen-only title, available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2.
Gameplay Enhancements & New Match Types
Gameplay has undergone significant updates, including a revamped reversal system tied to a stamina meter designed to prevent “reversal spamming.”
Four new match types debut this year:
- I Quit Match – A submission-based bout featuring immersive microphone spot presentation.
- Inferno Match – Inspired by Kane’s signature stipulation, with flames surrounding the ring apron.
- 3 Stages of Hell – A two-out-of-three falls contest with different stipulations for each fall.
- Dumpster Match – A chaotic brawl where victory comes by trapping your opponent inside a dumpster.
In another major shift, traditional DLC packs have been replaced by a “Ringside Pass” battle pass system. The model features free and premium tiers, allowing players to unlock new superstars and cosmetics by earning XP across all game modes.
With legends, current champions, cross-promotional stars, and deep-cut nostalgia picks all under one banner, WWE 2K26 is positioning itself as the most expansive entry the franchise has ever delivered.
PWMania.com will have full coverage, gameplay impressions, and roster breakdown analysis as launch day approaches.
Here is the full roster:
- Abyss
- Adam Pearce
- Adrian Butler
- Afa
- AJ Lee
- AJ Styles
- Akira Tozawa
- Alba Fyre
- Aleister Black
- Alex Shelley
- Alexa Bliss
- Alicia Taylor
- Alundra Blayze
- Andre Chase
- Andre The Giant
- Angel
- Angelo Dawkins
- Apollo Crews
- Armando Alejandro Estrada
- Asuka
- Austin Theory
- Ava
- Axiom
- B-Fab
- Batista
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Berto
- Bianca Belair
- Big E
- Big Poppa Pump
- Billy Graham
- Billy Gunn
- Blake Monroe
- Bobby Heenan
- Boogeyman
- Booker T (Announcer model)
- Booker T
- Bray Wyatt
- Bret Hart
- British Bulldog
- Brock Lesnar
- Bron Breakker
- Bronson Reed
- Brooks Jensen
- Brother Love
- Brutus Creed
- Bubba Ray Dudley
- Bull Nakano
- Byron Saxton
- Cactus Jack
- Candice LeRae
- Captain Lou Albano
- Carmelo Hayes
- Cathy Kelley
- Chad Gable
- Chad Patton
- Channing Lorenzo
- Charles Robinson
- Charlie Dempsey
- Charlotte Flair
- Chelsea Green
- Chip Danning
- Chris Sabin
- Chyna
- CM Punk
- “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes
- Corey Graves
- Cruz Del Toro
- D-Von Dudley
- D’Lo Brown
- Dallas Irvin
- Damian Priest
- Dan Engler
- Danilo Anfibio
- Daphanie LaShaunn
- Demon Finn Balor
- Derek Sanders
- Dexter Lumis
- Diamond Dallas Page
- Diesel
- Doink The Clown
- Dominik Mysterio
- Dragon Lee
- Drew McIntyre
- Dude Love
- Dusty Rhodes
- Eddie Guerrero
- Eddie Orengo
- El Grande Americano
- El Hijo del Vikingo – Ringside Pass Season 1
- Elton Prince
- Eric Bischoff
- Erick Rowan
- Erik
- Ethan Page
- Eve Torres
- Faarooq
- Fallon Henley
- Felix Hernandez
- Finn Bálor
- Flammer – Ringside Pass Season 1
- Gary Wilson
- Giulia
- Goldberg
- Grayson Waller
- Gunther
- Haku
- Hank Walker
- Hollywood Hogan
- Honky Tonk Man
- Hulk Hogan
- Hunter Hearst Helmsley
- Ilja Dragunov
- Ivar
- Ivy Nile
- Iyo Sky
- Izzi Dame
- Jacob Fatu
- Jacy Jayne
- Jade Cargill
- Jaida Parker
- Jamal
- Jason Ayers
- Jazmyn Nyx
- JBL
- JC Mateo
- JD McDonagh
- Je’Von Evans
- Jean Paul Levesque
- Jeremy Macus
- Jesse Ventura
- Jessika Carr
- Jey Uso
- Jim Neidhart
- Jimmy Hart
- Jimmy Uso
- Joaquin Wilde
- Joe Gacy
- Joe Hendry
- Joey Gonzalez
- John Cena
- John Cone
- Johnny Gargano
- Jordynne Grace
- Josh Briggs
- Julius Creed
- Junkyard Dog
- Kairi Sane
- Kane
- Karmen Petrovic
- Kelani Jordan
- Ken Shamrock
- Kevin Nash
- Kevin Owens
- Kiana James
- Kit Wilson
- Kofi Kingston
- Kurt Angle
- LA Knight
- Lash Legend
- Lex Luger
- Lexis King
- Lita
- Liv Morgan
- Logan Paul
- Lola Vice
- Ludwig Kaiser
- Lyra Valkyria
- Mankind
- Mark Henry
- Maryse
- Maxxine Dupri
- Michael Cole
- Michelle McCool
- Michin
- Mike Rome
- Miss Elizabeth
- Molly Holly
- Montez Ford
- Mosh
- Mr. Fuji
- Mr. Iguana – Ringside Pass Season 1
- Mr. Perfect
- Myles Borne
- Naomi
- Natalya
- Nathan Frazer
- New Jack
- Nia Jax
- Nick Aldis
- Nikki Bella
- Nikki Cross
- Nikkita Lyons
- Noam Dar
- Oba Femi
- Omos
- Original El Grande Americano
- Otis
- Pat McAfee
- Paul Bearer
- Paul Heyman
- Paul Orndorff
- Penta
- Pete Dunne
- Piper Niven
- Psycho Clown – Ringside Pass Season 1
- R-Truth
- Randy Orton
- Réy Fenix
- Rey Mysterio
- Rhea Ripley
- Ricky Saints
- Road Dogg
- Roman Reigns
- Roxanne Perez
- Rusev
- Sami Zayn
- Sandman
- Santos Escobar
- Scott Hall
- Scott Steiner
- Sensational Sherri
- Seth “”Freakin”” Rollins
- Shawn Bennett
- Shawn Michaels
- Shawn Spears
- Sheamus
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Sid Justice
- Sika
- Sol Ruca
- Solo Sikoa
- Stacy Keibler
- Stephanie McMahon
- Stephanie Vaquer
- “Stone Cold” Steve Austin
- Syxx
- Talla Tonga
- Tama
- Tama Tonga
- Tank Ledger
- Tatum Paxley
- Tavion Heights
- Teddy Long
- Terry Funk
- The Fiend
- The Great Khali
- The Great Muta
- The Hurricane
- The Iron Sheik
- The Miz
- The Rock
- Thea Hail
- Thrasher
- Tiffany Stratton
- Tito Santana
- Tommaso Ciampa
- Tonga Loa
- Tony D’Angelo
- Trick Williams
- Triple H
- Trish Stratus
- Tyler Bate
- Tyler Breeze
- Ultimate Warrior
- Umaga
- Uncle Howdy
- Undertaker
- Vader
- Victoria
- Victoria D’Ericco
- Wade Barrett
- Wade Barrett (Announcer model)
- Wendy Choo
- William Regal
- Wren Sinclair
- X-Pac
- Xavier Woods
- Yokozuna
- Yoshiki Inamura
- Zaria
- Zelina Vega
- Zoey Stark