WWE 2K26 Full Roster Revealed – Over 400 Playable Superstars Confirmed

WWE 2K26 has officially unveiled its complete roster ahead of the game’s worldwide launch on March 13, 2026 — and it may be the largest playable lineup in franchise history.

This year’s installment features more than 400 superstars spanning multiple generations, including talent from RAW, SmackDown, NXT, the Attitude Era, and the Monday Night Wars. The expansive list blends current main-eventers, Hall of Famers, legends, referees, announcers, and crossover stars into one massive playable roster.

Among the headline additions, AJ Lee returns to the franchise for the first time in over a decade. Meanwhile, current World Champion CM Punk graces the standard edition cover and anchors the all-new “Punked” Showcase mode.

In a unique twist, WWE officials Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis will be playable characters for the first time rather than serving solely as non-playable authority figures.

International and cross-promotional representation has also expanded. The Lucha Brothers — Penta and Rey Fenix — are included, alongside AAA standout El Hijo del Vikingo. Recent WWE signing Stephanie Vaquer also makes her series debut.

NXT is heavily featured, with talents such as Oba Femi, Sol Ruca, Je’Von Evans, and Zaria representing the developmental brand.

In a notable crossover move, Joe Hendry appears as a cross-promotional pre-order bonus across all editions.

Early Access & Special Editions

While the standard edition launches March 13, fans who purchase the King of Kings, Attitude Era, or Monday Night War editions will receive seven days of early access beginning March 6, 2026. These premium versions include exclusive “Persona Cards” and alternate character models, including Triple H ’98, Stephanie McMahon ’00, and a DX-era Shawn Michaels.

WWE 2K26 is a next-gen-only title, available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Gameplay Enhancements & New Match Types

Gameplay has undergone significant updates, including a revamped reversal system tied to a stamina meter designed to prevent “reversal spamming.”

Four new match types debut this year:

I Quit Match – A submission-based bout featuring immersive microphone spot presentation.

Inferno Match – Inspired by Kane’s signature stipulation, with flames surrounding the ring apron.

3 Stages of Hell – A two-out-of-three falls contest with different stipulations for each fall.

Dumpster Match – A chaotic brawl where victory comes by trapping your opponent inside a dumpster.

In another major shift, traditional DLC packs have been replaced by a “Ringside Pass” battle pass system. The model features free and premium tiers, allowing players to unlock new superstars and cosmetics by earning XP across all game modes.

With legends, current champions, cross-promotional stars, and deep-cut nostalgia picks all under one banner, WWE 2K26 is positioning itself as the most expansive entry the franchise has ever delivered.

PWMania.com will have full coverage, gameplay impressions, and roster breakdown analysis as launch day approaches.

Here is the full roster: