Jordynne Grace Calls Out Viral WWE Fan Interview Over Controversial Comments

A video that circulated widely over the weekend has sparked debate across social media after an interviewer known as “Ringcontrol” asked a disabled fan about his favorite WWE era.

In the clip, the fan praised the Attitude Era and referenced its bra and panties matches while naming several current WWE stars he would like to see participate in that type of match.

“The Attitude Era because it had bra and panties matches. This era doesn’t have bra and panties matches. I’d want to see Liv Morgan in a bra and panties match. I’d also want to see Becky Lynch and Natalya in one. Actually, maybe not Natalya. F*ck Natalya. Let’s go with Maxxine Dupri, she’s in my bra and panties match.”

The video quickly drew criticism, including from Jordynne Grace, who took issue with the nature of the interview and how it was presented online.

“Interviewing mentally disabled people you know are going to say some off the wall, socially unacceptable sh*t for views… it gets to a point.”

Grace also shared a personal perspective, referencing her own family.

“I have a brother with down syndrome who has ‘hot girl’ posters all over his bedroom walls. Do I find it weird? Yeah, but he’s never gonna understand what we do. Would be horrified if he got interviewed publicly and thousands of people said he should die.”

The situation has reignited broader discussions about content creation, consent, and the responsibilities of interviewers when featuring vulnerable individuals online — particularly when clips are edited or framed in ways that may invite ridicule or harassment.

WWE has not issued any public statement regarding the viral video as of this writing. PWMania.com will provide updates if further comments or developments emerge.