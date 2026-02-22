New Match For WWE Raw In Atlanta On 2/23

Adam Pearce has confirmed a new match for Monday’s WWE Raw.

Heading into the February 23 episode from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, the WWE Raw General Manager confirmed Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri in singles action.

Monday’s show will also feature a special tribute to AJ Styles, along with the return of Brock Lesnar, and Liv Morgan making her WrestleMania announcement.

Matches for the show include Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier featuring Raquel Rodriguez vs. IYO SKY vs. Kairi Sane, while the men’s side will see Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso vs. El Grande Americano in another Elimination Chamber qualifying bout.

Join us here on Monday night for live WWE Raw results.