Mick Foley Meets With Hollywood Executive About New Film

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently shared on his Instagram account that he met with a prominent Hollywood executive to discuss the possibility of turning one of his life stories into a film.

Foley clarified that this new project will be separate from his biopic, which is already in development and will focus on his real-life experiences. He also hinted at the possibility of portraying himself in the movie.

In addition to his wrestling career, Foley has appeared in notable shows such as “Boy Meets World,” “30 Rock,” and “Big Money Hustlas,” as well as the film “Anamorph.” He is also a multi-time New York Times bestselling author, having written five autobiographies and several children’s books.

Foley wrote, “MOVIE DEAL FOR MICK? I’m very happy about my meeting with a top Hollywood exec about turning one of my stories into a movie. This is a separate project from the biopic that’s in the works—a unique story based on real-life experiences. I might even get to portray myself! …Have a nice day!”