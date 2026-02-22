Starboy Charlie Reportedly Signed To WWE ID Program

Top independent talent, Starboy Charlie, worked last Friday’s WWE EVOLVE taping, and a report indicates that he may be under a deal with the company.

According to Bodyslam+, Charlie participated in the taping, and sources suggest that he has a contract with WWE, likely under their WWE ID program.

Details about when Charlie signed his contract are not yet available, but he was part of a recent WWE tryout.

The WWE ID program allows prospective talent to remain under contract while receiving company support for their development as they continue to compete on the independent circuit. Wrestlers signed under this program often participate in EVOLVE, which airs weekly on Wednesday nights on Tubi.

Charlie is an 11-year veteran of professional wrestling, regularly competing for West Coast Pro Wrestling, GCW, and several other promotions. He made his House of Glory debut in January at HOG City of Angels, where he challenged Daron Richardson for the promotion’s Cruiserweight Championship.

Between 2023 and 2025, he wrestled three matches in AEW, most recently teaming with Jack Banning and Titus Alexander against The Opps on AEW Collision in March of last year.

Currently, Charlie is a two-time co-holder of the West Coast Pro Tag Team Championships alongside Titus Alexander.

He is also a former Prestige Champion and a former West Coast Pro Heavyweight Champion.