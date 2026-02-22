WWE NXT Live Event Results From Sanford, Florida 2/21/2026

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Sanford Civic Center in Sanford, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Elijah Holyfield def. Brooks Jensen in a Singles Match.

– Chantel Monroe def. WWE LFG season two winner Skylar Rae in a Singles Match.

– Malik Blade and Romeo Ramirez def. Drake Morreaux and Dorian Van Dux in a Tag Team Match.

– Jaida Parker def. Nikkita Lyons in a Singles Match.

– DarkState (WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars and Dion Lennox) def. The Vanity Project (WWE EVOLVE Champion Jackson Drake, Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– WrenQCC (Wren Sinclair and WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kendal Grey) def. Layla Diggs and Masyn Holiday in a Tag Team Match.

– Kale Dixon def. Kam Hendrix in a Singles Match.

– Tatum Paxley def. Fatal Influence’s Lainey Reid in a Singles Match.

– Joe Hendry (c) def. DarkState’s Cutler James to retain his WWE NXT Championship. The Vanity Project brawls with DarkState at ringside during the match.