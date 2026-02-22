Timothy Thatcher Set For Major EVOLVE Role

WWE is reportedly planning significant changes to its weekly show, EVOLVE, which airs on Wednesdays. One of the major changes involves appointing a new General Manager.

According to Bodyslam+, Timothy Thatcher is set to be named the General Manager for EVOLVE. This position has been vacant since Stevie Turner’s departure late last year.

Thatcher had a two-year stint as an in-ring talent with WWE NXT from 2020 to 2022. After his release from the company in January 2022, he wrestled for Pro Wrestling NOAH, AEW, ROH, and MLW.

In November 2024, he returned to WWE as a trainer under the company’s ID program. Thatcher made his in-ring return to WWE on the March 26, 2025, episode of EVOLVE, where he faced Sean Legacy but unfortunately lost the match.