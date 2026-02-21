Jacob Fatu Talks About Recently Getting Several Teeth Removed

“The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open for an interview.

The following are some of the highlights.

On getting 11 teeth pulled during his recent WWE hiatus: “I mean, 11 teeth. I was supposed to get 12 teeth. I got 11 teeth pulled out in the back. So got 11 teeth. It was being home, and man, honestly, I remember my uncle Rikishi saying this, ‘when you’re home and something, you know, you, you been out of sight, out of mind, you know, that phone’s gonna stop ringing.’ That phone stopped ringing, you know? It was like, you know, nothing with my family or anything. But once you got seen it with my family, you get calls, need this, need that.”

On how AJ Styles encouraged him to change his ring attire for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: “I want to shout out AJ Styles. He seen me at Saturday Night’s Main Event, and he seen the transformation, and he was just like, ‘dude, are you freaking finna wear a shirt out there?’ I was just like, ‘yeah’, and he was like, ‘dude, you freaking got abs. I’d go out there with no shirt. What are you doing?’ So shout out to AJ, baby. You know what I mean? Congratulations on retirement, but it was because of him, man, why I took it- I was ashamed to take it off, and I was going to wrestle with no shirts. I just thought- I didn’t know. I wanted to get those complete, you know what I mean? But it was just the process of doing it, and, man, when The Phenomenal One says, ‘hey, man, I would do this,’ then, okay, I’m going to listen.”

