Pro Wrestling NOAH Standout Ulka Sasaki Headed To WWE NXT

According to the Wrestling Observer’s Figure Four Online, Ulka Sasaki, known for his work in Japan’s Pro Wrestling NOAH, recently posted a vlog in Japanese announcing that he is heading to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, as he prepares for a stint in WWE NXT.

In the video, Sasaki mentioned that he had received tips from his former NOAH opponent, Shinsuke Nakamura, on adjusting to life in the U.S.

Sasaki, whose real first name is Yuta, derived the name Ulka from Sanskrit, where it refers to Tengu, a flying monkey-like yokai from Shinto mythology. He is also a UFC veteran, with an MMA record of 24 wins, 10 losses, and 2 draws.

In NOAH, he frequently teams up with Kenoh. Sasaki officially made his pro wrestling debut in 2024 and ranked #270 on the Pro Wrestling Illustrated 500 that same year.

As is common with WWE, they will likely give Sasaki a new name and encourage him to improve his English if he stays. However, this might simply be part of the ongoing Japanese talent exchange. Yoshiki Inamura had a stint in NXT before returning to Japan, and Sasaki’s situation could be similar.