WWE NXT Vengeance Day Set For WWE Performance Center

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive Shawn Michaels recently announced on his official Twitter (X) account that next month’s NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event (PLE) will be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

During this week’s episode of NXT, WWE revealed the first matches for NXT Vengeance Day. NXT Champion Joe Hendry will defend his title against Ricky Saints, while The Culling’s NXT Women’s North American Champion Izzi Dame will defend her championship against Tatum Paxley.

Additionally, this announcement marks the first time WWE has confirmed that the show will be available for streaming on Peacock.

While this was expected, it had not been officially announced until now. WWE’s existing deal with Peacock for NXT was originally set to expire in March.

As of now, WWE has not announced a renewal of that agreement, and the exact expiration date in March remains unclear.