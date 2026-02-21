Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (2/27/2026)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air on the USA Network.

The show will begin at 8 PM ET from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, and it will also be accessible to international viewers on Netflix.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley (“The Eradicator”) and IYO SKY (“The Genius of the Sky”) will defend their titles against The Irresistible Forces, consisting of Nia Jax and Lash Legend.

Additionally, Uncle Howdy from The Wyatt Sicks will face Solo Sikoa, the WWE Tag Team Champion from MFT, in a singles match.

