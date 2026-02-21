WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 2/17/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW attracted an average of 744,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.09 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This reflects an increase of 16.8% from the previous week’s average of 637,000 viewers, but a decrease of 25% from last week’s rating of 0.12 in the key 18-49 demo.

Excluding last week, the rating is the best since the January 13th episode, which also had a 0.09 rating. Meanwhile, the show’s total viewership marks the highest since the July 22nd episode, which drew 747,000 viewers.

So far in 2026, WWE NXT is averaging a 0.091 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 648,000 viewers. This is in contrast to a rating of 0.191 and 782,000 viewers recorded during the first four weeks of 2025.

The episode was headlined by WWE NXT North American Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page defending his title against Shiloh Hill, the winner of WWE LFG Season Two.