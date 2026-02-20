Update On Seth Rollins And Bron Breakker Injury Recoveries

Two of WWE’s top stars are reportedly pushing hard behind the scenes in hopes of making their returns sooner rather than later.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker are aggressively attacking their rehab programs following their respective injuries.

“Rollins and Breakker are both said to be rehabbing their asses off to get back as soon as they can,” Meltzer said.

As of February 2026, their absences have significantly altered WWE’s long-term creative plans. Breakker’s shocking betrayal of Rollins in October 2025 was widely viewed as the launch point for a major singles clash expected to culminate at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. However, medical setbacks for both men have thrown those marquee plans into uncertainty.

Breakker reportedly underwent emergency surgery for a severe hernia injury sustained during a Raw segment in which he flipped the announce table. Early projections placed his recovery timeline anywhere from 12 weeks to six months, immediately casting doubt on his availability for April’s showcase.

Meanwhile, Rollins suffered a torn rotator cuff at WWE Crown Jewel in October. The injury required surgery and forced him to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship, reshaping the main event picture across WWE programming. In addition to the shoulder issue, Rollins has previously spoken about dealing with chronic neck and back pain throughout his career, adding further complexity to his recovery process.

The storyline betrayal occurred on the October 13, 2025 episode of Raw, when Breakker — alongside Bronson Reed — turned on Rollins, ending their alliance in dramatic fashion. While the creative shift had reportedly been mapped out for later in 2026, Rollins’ injury accelerated the timeline and forced WWE to adjust its direction on the fly.

Since then, WWE television has featured an air of unpredictability surrounding the angle, including the involvement of a masked attacker on SmackDown, as the company navigates the absence of two central figures.

Plans for WrestleMania 42 remain fluid, with injuries and reports of softer-than-expected ticket sales contributing to ongoing revisions of the card. Rollins has expressed optimism about potentially returning in time for the event, though nothing has been officially confirmed.

PWMania.com joins the wrestling world in wishing both Rollins and Breakker a full and speedy recovery as they work toward getting back inside the squared circle.